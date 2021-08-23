Landon Cassill Joining Gaunt for Daytona, Talladega

Landon Cassill will make his return to the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway with Gaunt Brothers Racing this weekend, the team announced Aug. 23.

It will be Cassill’s first start in NASCAR’s premier level since Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2019, when he was the full-time driver for StarCom Racing.

The 32-year-old will pilot GBR’s No. 96 Carnomaly Toyota Camry in the Coke Zero Sugar 400, which also serves as the regular season finale for the Cup Series. He will also appear with the team at Talladega Superspeedway in October.

“Marty Gaunt is someone who I’ve always believed in,” Cassill said in a team release. “We’ve had a really good relationship for a long time and we’ve talked about working together many times over the years. This is really good timing and a perfect opportunity to get in his No. 96 Toyota Camry and see what we can do.”

GBR has made five starts in 2021 with Ty Dillon and Harrison Burton behind the wheel. Dillon scored the team’s current-high finish of 19th at the Daytona road course.

Cassill has made 324 Cup starts since 2010, with a career-best finish of fourth at Talladega in 2017.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native currently competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller. He sits in 18th in the standings with four races remaining in the regular season.

