Dylan Lupton Joining Sam Hunt Racing for 2 Races

For the first time since 2018, Dylan Lupton will wheel a NASCAR Xfinity Series car.

He’ll drive the No. 26 Toyota for Sam Hunt Racing at the upcoming races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway, the team announced Aug. 26.

Lupton will debut with the team at Las Vegas on Sept. 25 in the Alsco Uniforms 302, then compete in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 at Texas on Oct. 16.

Lupton has made 35 career Xfinity Series starts with a lone top 10, ninth at the 2015 race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Lupton has made one career Xfinity start at Las Vegas and two at Texas.

The news comes after Lupton was announced for Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 at Darlington Raceway next month.

