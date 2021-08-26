Fernando Alonso Staying With Alpine Through 2022

Fernando Alonso will continue to compete for Alpine in Formula 1 through 2022, the team announced Thursday, Aug. 26.

Alonso, who joined Alpine after a two-year hiatus from F1, earned a best finish of fourth at the Hungarian Grand Prix earlier this month.

He joins Esteban Ocon as the confirmed Alpine drivers of next season. In July, Ocon also reached an extension with Alpine through 2024; a few weeks later, Ocon won in Hungary.

He previously competed for McLaren from 2015-2018; his last podium finish of second place came in 2014 with Scuderia-Ferrari at Hungaroring.

“I’m very happy to confirm the contract extension with Alpine F1 Team into 2022,” Alonso said in a team release. “I felt at home the moment I returned to this team and have been welcomed back with open arms. It is a pleasure to work again with some of the brightest minds in our sport at Enstone and Viry-Châtillon. It’s been a tricky season for everyone, but we’ve shown progress as a team and the result in Hungary serves as a good example of this progression. We’re targeting more positive memories for the rest of this season but also crucially from next year onwards with the new regulation changes coming into Formula 1. I have been a big supporter of the need for a level playing field and change in the sport and the 2022 season will be a great opportunity for that. I am looking forward to the rest of this year and racing alongside Esteban in 2022 for Alpine.”

In total, Alonso has 32 career victories and 97 podiums.

He also won the 2018 and 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans.

F1 takes on Belgium this weekend; it will air Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

