Jack Wood Running Full Truck Schedule in 2022 for GMS

Jack Wood will return to GMS Racing full time in the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season, the team announced Thursday (Aug. 26).

Wood will wheel the No. 24 Chevrolet once again.

Wood first joined the team in the ARCA Menards Series at the beginning of this year, earning one top five and four top 10s there. He later debuted in the Truck Series in May at Circuit of the Americas, replacing Raphael Lessard for the rest of 2021.

The 21-year-old earned his first career top 10 at the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway last week.

“I feel extremely honored to be asked to drive for GMS Racing again next year, we have built a lot of momentum over the last few months and I feel strongly that next season will be a very successful one,” Wood said in a team release. “There has been plenty of learning and ground work built in order to do just that. I would like to thank everyone at GMS Racing and Chevrolet for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to chase my dream. I hope to finish the rest of this year out strong and then take the off season preparing to hit the ground running in 2022 starting at Daytona!”

He currently competes with teammates Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Chase Purdy and Tyler Ankrum; Wood is the first confirmed full time driver for the 2022 season. Creed, who won Gateway, and Smith are both in the playoffs this year.

GMS also plans to enter the Cup Series next year.

The Truck Series is off this week and back in action at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 1:30 p.m. ET; it will air on FOX Sports 1.

