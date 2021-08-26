Podcast: Chase Purdy on Re-Learning How to Race, Contracting COVID & His College Football Conundrum

After a two-year sabbatical of sorts away from racing, Chase Purdy is still getting his feet under him as he’s returned to the seat on a full-time basis with GMS Racing in the Camping World Truck Series this year. He joins Davey Segal this week to discuss his season to date, contracting COVID-19 and how that’s affected him on and off track, his interesting career arc and why he’s making being both an Alabama and Ole Miss fan work.

Amy Henderson hops on to discuss Ryan Blaney‘s victory at Michigan International Speedway, whether he’s emerging as a legitimate championship contender and the Austin Dillon/Brad Keselowski incident at the end of stage two. Plus, Amy and Davey look ahead to the race at Daytona, give their picks for the weekend and debate if the venue is a good place to hold the Cup Series regular season finale.

