Venturini Team Members Fined After ARCA Michigan Race

Following a caution-filled race at Michigan International Speedway, ARCA Menards Series officials announced penalties against three individuals for their actions.

All three individuals are members of Venturini Motorsports; driver Drew Dollar and crew members Kevin Reed Sr. and Kevin Reed Jr. have all been fined.

Dollar was fined $1,000 for violation of ARCA member conduct guidelines stemming from his non-compliant activities in the garage area. He finished 18th in the race due to a DNF.

Kevin Reed Sr. has been fined $500 and placed on probation for the rest of this season for also violating the guidelines. His penalties resulted from his non-compliant activities both during and after the race at Michigan.

Kevin Reed Jr. received the harshest of penalties. He has been fined $1,500 and suspended indefinitely. Reed Jr. violated ARCA Rulebook section 12-8.1, which references guidelines including public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age or handicapping condition.

Reed Jr.’s actions after the race involved a David Gilliland Racing team member, according to a DGR employee on Twitter, but the ARCA release did not specify the issue.

Man, it’s just really, really cool to hear @_kevin_reed yell gay slurs across the airport parking lot. I don’t give a damn how mad you are, don’t be that low. — Ryan Hines (@_RyanHines) August 21, 2021

Dollar’s wreck in the Michigan race came as a result of contact from DGR driver Thad Moffitt, who also was involved in an opening-lap incident with Dollar.

