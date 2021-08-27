Dylan Lupton Driving Final 4 Truck Races for RBR & DCC

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

It’s been an event-filled week for Dylan Lupton, who announced Aug. 27 he’ll compete in the final four races of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season in a partnership between Reaume Brothers Racing and DCC Racing.

Lupton will drive the No. 34 Toyota in a partnership between the two teams, with Frankie Kerr serving as his crew chief. Sponsorship will be announced at a later date.

The news is Lupton’s third announcement of the week. Kyle Busch Motorsports announced he will pilot the No. 51 Toyota in the upcoming Truck race at Darlington Raceway. Then, Sam Hunt Racing announced Lupton will compete in two NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season.

Lupton’s four races with this organization will be at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, Martinsville Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway.

“It’s been a big week for me, but I can’t thank Josh [Reaume, RBR owner] and Brad [Means, DCC owner] for the opportunity to drive the No. 34 Toyota Tundra for the final four Truck Series races of the season,” Lupton said in a team release. “We have worked very hard over the last eight weeks to make sure we are in a position to put a competitive truck on the track with the goal of elevating Reaume Brothers Racing performance too. I’m excited to work with Frankie, whom I’ve known a little since competing in the Truck Series over the past couple of years.

“It is going to be a very busy two and a half months or so, but I’m ready to get to work and do a great job not only for Josh and Brad but Kyle Busch Motorsports and Sam Hunt Racing too.”

“This is a huge opportunity for Reaume Brothers Racing,” Reaume added. “DCC Racing is partnering with Reaume Brothers Racing to bring a higher quality product to the track from Brad Means decades of experience in the sport. We have been working on this opportunity with Dylan for a couple of months and have acquired specific equipment for his races. The input from Brad as well as Frankie has the chance to propel Reaume Brothers Racing to another level in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and that is something we are all excited about.”

Lupton has made 11 Truck starts, with one top five and four top 10s. He earned his career-best finish of fifth in the 2019 race at Kentucky Speedway.

