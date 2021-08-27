Sergio Perez Continuing With Red Bull in 2022

Sergio Perez has extended his Formula 1 contract with Red Bull Racing and will continue with the team through 2022, the team announced Aug. 27.

Perez joins Max Verstappen as the drivers of the Red Bull Honda next year. Verstappen’s contract is through 2023.

He first teamed up with Red Bull at the beginning of this season after previously running for Racing Point. He’s earned seven top five finishes so far in 2021, including a victory in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Perez is ranked fifth in the driver’s standings with 104 points, helping Red Bull stay in the fight with Mercedes in the constructor’s championship.

“Checo is a highly respected Team member and his experience and race-craft are invaluable as we fight for the Constructors’ Championship,” Red Bull boss Christian Horner said. “His integration into the wider Team has been seamless and we have been impressed by his performances during the first half of the season which demonstrate what he’s capable of in our car.

“Next year we move into a new era of Formula 1 with completely revised regulations and cars, and with over 200 races and a decade of experience under his belt, Checo will play an integral role in helping the Team navigate this transition and maximise the RB18.

”Our current attention is on ending the 2021 season as strongly as possible and we look forward to seeing Checo build on a first successful season with the team.”

Last season he won his first race in Bahrain. In his career, he’s amounted 12 podiums in 202 starts.

“I’m really happy to be continuing with a great team like Red Bull into the new era of Formula 1 and it’s a great opportunity for me,” Perez said. “Everyone starts from zero next year with the new regulations, so my only goal is to go all the way to the top with Red Bull.

“It always takes time to get on top of everything when you join a new team but things have worked well this season and I really enjoy being a part of the Red Bull family. We’ve been working hard to deliver results so it’s great to see the team have faith in me for the future.

“We have so much more to achieve together and we still have a great challenge on our hands this season so I really hope we can finish the year on a high and carry that momentum into 2022. I want to thank all my supporters around the world and especially those in Mexico. From my sponsors to my fans, they have been so enthusiastic since I joined Red Bull so I really hope we can reward them by reaching the top and winning the title.”

F1 is currently in Belgium; the race will air on Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

Im very happy to announce that I'm continuing with @redbullracing for next year. Now our focus is on winning the championship for the team.

Muy feliz de anunciarles que continúo con @redbullracing para la próxima temporada, ahora el enfoque es en ganar el Campeonato para Red Bull. — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) August 27, 2021

