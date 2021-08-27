Stock Car Scoop: Can Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Win His Way Into the Playoffs at Daytona?

It’s crunch time for the NASCAR Cup Series, as the field heads to Daytona International Speedway for the conclusion of the 2021 regular season. Tyler Reddick currently holds the final playoff berth, but could a past superspeedway winner like Ricky Stenhouse Jr. pull off a clutch win? Will the race be tame or will chaos reign on the beach in Florida? Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek discuss Saturday (Aug. 28) night’s finale and more as the postseason draws closer and closer.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.

Share this article