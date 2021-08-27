Wawa 250 Rained Out, Resuming Saturday

After 19 laps of the 2021 Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway, mother nature showed its ugly side once again on the Central Florida track.

The 23rd race of the 2021 season has been postponed until Saturday, Aug. 28, at 12:30 p.m. ET. and will be live on NBC Sports Network.

The rain shower began shortly after the scheduled competition caution on lap 15. Leader Noah Gragson pitted, relinquishing the point to the series’ most recent winner AJ Allmendinger, who led 15 of the 19 laps thus far.

When the race resumes tomorrow, there will be less than 10 laps of green flag racing before the end of stage one on lap 30.

The green flag for the following NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 will remain as scheduled at 7:45 p.m. ET and will be live on NBC.

