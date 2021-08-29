Ty Gibbs Starting From Pole at ARCA Milwaukee Race

Ty Gibbs is back on the pole for an ARCA Menards Series race yet again, starting from first for today’s (Aug. 29) Sprecher 150 at the Milwaukee Mile.

Gibbs qualified first for the combination race with the ARCA Menards Series East with a lap of 122.641 mph.

He leads Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Sammy Smith, who starts second after being the only other driver with a lap of 122 mph or faster, at 122.179 mph.

Daniel Dye, Corey Heim and Taylor Gray rounded out the top five.

A total of 24 cars are set to take the green flag this afternoon. Three — Arnout Kok, Parker Retzlaff and Alex Clubb — did not take time during qualifying.

The green flag for the Sprecher 150 will fall at 3 p.m. ET, with TV coverage provided by MAVTV.

