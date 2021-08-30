Entry List: 2021 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200

The NASCAR Xfinity Series continues to near the playoffs as three races remain in the regular season. Drivers will return to Darlington Raceway this weekend as they seek to tame the Lady in Black.

Forty-one drivers are entered for 40 spots. Based on points, MBM Motorsports’ No. 13 piloted by Chad Finchum will not make the race.

Mason Massey will make his ninth start of 2021 for a third different team, this time behind the wheel of the No. 17 Chevrolet for Rick Ware Racing.

First-time NASCAR Cup Series playoff driver Tyler Reddick is slated to make his seventh series start in 2021. Reddick returns to the seat of the No. 23 Robert B. Our Co. Inc Chevrolet for Our Motorsports.

Colin Garrett will appear in his third straight race for Sam Hunt Racing. Garrett will pilot the No. 26 Mohawk Matt Toyota.

After just missing the Cup playoffs, Austin Dillon is set for his fifth NXS start of the season, and his first for Jordan Anderson Racing in the No. 31 Swann Security/Bommarito.com Chevrolet. Dillon will be the seventh different driver for JAR in 2021.

For the seventh straight season, Denny Hamlin will compete in the NXS race at Darlington. Hamlin will strap in behind the wheel of the No. 54 Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Carson Ware will make his fourth start of the season this weekend. After spending his first three races with RWR, Ware will drive the No. 74 Chevrolet for Mike Harmon Racing.

BJ McLeod returns to the series for the first time since Dover International Speedway in May. McLeod will race for DGM Racing in the No. 90 Chevrolet.

Ryan Ellis also returns to the track after last competing at Road America in July. Ellis will hold driving duties for BJ McLeod Motorsports in the the No. 99 CorvetteParts.net/Keen Parts Ford.

The No. 52 for Means Racing is currently without a driver on the preliminary entry list.

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 Entry List

The race is set to take the green on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.

