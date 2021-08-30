NASCAR Race Weekend Central
Martin Truex Jr, Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick racing at 2021 spring Darlington Cup race NKP

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Entry List: 2021 Cook Out Southern 500

by

This weekend, 16 drivers enter a different mode as the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs commence at Darlington Raceway. The drama unfolds at one of NASCAR’s most substantial venues for the crown jewel Cook Out Southern 500.

Thirty-seven cars are entered for 40 spots, assuring each driver a starting spot, discounting any last-minute changes.

Joey Gase returns for the third straight week in the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet, marking his ninth start of 2021.

See also
Thinkin&#039; Out Loud: 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

James Davison will pilot RWR’s No. 53 Chevrolet after being away for the past two races. It’s his first start in the No. 53 in 2021; he’s mostly driven the No. 15 in his 17 Cup starts this year, plus one race in the No. 51 for the team.

Cook Out Southern 500 Entry List

The 72nd version of the iconic race is set for Sunday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.

Share this article

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

I’m not interested, don't show this again

Frontstretch
0
Comment on this articlex
()
x