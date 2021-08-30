Entry List: 2021 Cook Out Southern 500

This weekend, 16 drivers enter a different mode as the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs commence at Darlington Raceway. The drama unfolds at one of NASCAR’s most substantial venues for the crown jewel Cook Out Southern 500.

Thirty-seven cars are entered for 40 spots, assuring each driver a starting spot, discounting any last-minute changes.

Joey Gase returns for the third straight week in the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet, marking his ninth start of 2021.

James Davison will pilot RWR’s No. 53 Chevrolet after being away for the past two races. It’s his first start in the No. 53 in 2021; he’s mostly driven the No. 15 in his 17 Cup starts this year, plus one race in the No. 51 for the team.

Cook Out Southern 500 Entry List

The 72nd version of the iconic race is set for Sunday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.

