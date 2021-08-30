NASCAR Race Weekend Central
Ryan Blaney does a polish victory lap after posting a win at Daytona International Speedway. (Photo: NKP)

Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography

Stock Car Scoop: An Early Look at the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Postseason

It was crunch time for the NASCAR Cup Series as the field headed to Daytona International Speedway for the conclusion of its 2021 regular season. The drama heading into the Coke Zero Sugar 400 lived up to expectations, producing one of the best races this year.

When the smoke cleared from a last-lap wreck, Ryan Blaney won back-to-back races for the first time in his Cup Series career while Tyler Reddick held onto the final playoff berth.

Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek discuss Saturday (Aug. 28) night’s finale and set up the postseason now that all 16 spots in the field are set.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.

