Josh Williams Adds WORKPRO Sponsorship

Josh Williams will have a new sponsor on board his No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet for six races throughout the remainder of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the team announced Aug. 31.

WORKPRO Tools and DGM have announced a new partnership that will last until the end of the year that includes a primary sponsorship and the company becoming the exclusive tool provider of the Xfinity team.

“There is no harder-working group of folks that can benefit from having quality tools at our disposal,” Williams said in a team release. “Between the shop everyday, on the road or at our homes WORKPRO is a perfect fit for our DGM family”

We welcome @workpro_tools to the family for the remainder of the 2021 @NASCAR_Xfinity Season! You’ll be able to see the WORKPRO Tools No. 92 on the track for the first time this weekend at @TooToughToTame! 🏁 @dgm_racing_ | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/PqUgeB0si1 — Josh Williams (@Josh6williams) August 31, 2021

The brand will adorn the No. 92 Chevrolet starting this weekend at Darlington Raceway. It will sponsor five more efforts this year at Richmond International Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway, the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, Texas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway.

The No. 92 team currently sits 17th in the series’ standings, 198 points below the playoff cut line, with one top 10.

Share this article