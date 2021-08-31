Noah Gragson Returning to JRM for 2022

Noah Gragson will return to JR Motorsports in 2022 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, JRM announced Aug. 31.

2022 will mark Gragson’s fourth full-time season with the team in its No. 9.

The 23-year-old will return with sponsors Bass Pro Shops, Black Rifle Coffee and True Timber once again adorning the No. 9 Chevrolet.

“Johnny Morris believed in me enough to put Bass Pro Shops on my car to start the 2020 season, and it paid off with victory the first time out,” Gragson said in a team release. “It was special to stand in victory lane at Daytona with Johnny right beside me. We still have a lot to accomplish this season but I’m looking forward to battling for a series championship again in 2022.”

The Las Vegas native currently sits eighth in the 2021 Xfinity Series standings, 227 points above the playoff cut line. So far winless in 2021, Gragson has earned eighth top fives and 14 top 10s this season.

In 92 series starts, he boasts two wins, 36 top fives and 64 top 10s, with a best points finish of fifth in 2020.

Gragson joins previously announced JRM drivers Josh Berry and Sam Mayer for 2022.

