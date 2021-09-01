Callum Ilott Debuting at Portland for Juncos Hollinger

Callum Ilott will make his first NTT IndyCar Series start for Juncos Hollinger Racing at the Grand Prix of Portland, the team announced Sept. 1.

Ilott, a test driver for Ferrari in Formula 1, ran in five Macau Grands Prix and finished fifth in 2016.

He’s the first announced driver of JHR, which previously stated it would run one car in the last three races of 2021 before going full-time in 2022. Ilott will pilot the No. 77 Chevrolet.

The team ran as Juncos Racing in select events starting in 2017 and last competed in the 2019 Indianapolis 500. It also ran Road to Pro for over 10 years, with Kyle Kaiser and Spencer Pigot claiming the 2015 and 2017 Indy Lights championships, respectively, for Juncos.

“I am pleased and excited to be announcing I will be racing with Juncos Hollinger Racing at Portland,” Ilott said in a release. “This will be my first time in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and running in the United States, which will be a bit of a change from running on the European side. I am looking forward to working with the team during this first phase of their development and am proud to be a part of this opportunity to build into their future embarkment. I would like to thank the Ferrari Driver Academy for allowing me to take this opportunity and for Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger for bringing me on board the team.”

The race is set to air on Sept. 12 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

