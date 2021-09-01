Daniel Hemric Claims Pole for Darlington Xfinity Race

Just three races are left in the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ regular season and Daniel Hemric is on the pole at Darlington Raceway.

The No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing driver currently sits fourth in the driver points standings.

Points leader AJ Allmendinger will roll off second with fellow Kaulig Racing teammate Justin Haley in third. JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier begins fourth and Jeb Burton rounds out the top five.

Harrison Burton is sixth, Riley Herbst is seventh and Noah Gragson starts eighth. Myatt Snider and Brett Moffitt conclude the top 10 starters.

As is the case at racetracks without on-track qualifying, the lineup was set by a metrics formula based on the driver’s performance. Driver’s and car owner’s finishing position (weighted 25% each), fastest lap from the previous race (15%) and rank in team owner points (35%) were added together, and whoever scored the lowest starts first.

The race begins Saturday, Sept. 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET and airs on NBC Sports Network.

