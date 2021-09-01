NASCAR Race Weekend Central
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Grosser Preis Von Osterreich 2021, 2021 Austrian Grand Prix, 9th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from July 2 to 4, 2021 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria - Photo Joao Filipe / DPPI

Photo Joao Filipe / DPPI

Kimi Raikkonen Retiring from Formula 1 at the End of 2021

Kimi Raikkonen will retire from Formula 1 at the end of 2021, he announced on his Instagram page Wednesday (Sept. 1).

Raikkonen competes for Alfa Romeo Racing, first joining the team in 2019. He also drove for Scuderia Ferrari and Lotus F1 Team; he’s amassed 21 victories and 103 podiums across his 19 year career. He also won the 2007 world championship, earning six wins and 12 podiums that season.

“This is it,” Raikkonen said on Instagram. “This will be my last season in Formula 1. This is a decission I did during last winter. It was not an easy decission but after this season it is time for new things. Even though the season is still on, I want to thank my family, all my teams, everyone involved in my racing career and especially all of you great fans that have been rooting for me all this time. Formula 1 might come to an end for me but there is a lot more in life that I want to experience and enjoy. See you around after all of this! Sincerely Kimi”

Raikkonen also ran one NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck series event in 2011.

Alfa Romeo currently fields Nos. 7 and 99, driven by Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi, respectively. Both drivers sit 17th and 18th in the points standings.

