Podcast: Erik Jones on Re-Signing With Richard Petty Motorsports, Launching Foundation & More

Erik Jones has a new contract for 2022, a new foundation he just launched … and a new bunny! The Richard Petty Motorsports driver joins Davey Segal this week to discuss his new addition to the family and how his dog Oscar is adjusting, re-signing with RPM and why he wants to remain with the team for a long time, getting the newly formed Erik Jones Foundation launched after months of work behind the scenes and more.

Plus, does he race the playoff drivers any differently not having made the 16-driver postseason?

Zach Sturniolo joins Davey to discuss the Daytona regular season finale, all the drama, chaos and excitement that came with it and whether or not the venue is a good place to hold the last race before the playoffs. They also look ahead to the playoff opener at Darlington Raceway, debate whether or not Kyle Larson is a lock for the Championship 4 given what happened to Kevin Harvick last season and give their picks for the Southern 500 and final four in Phoenix.

