Sheldon Creed Snags Darlington Truck Pole

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

It’s time for the second playoff race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Sheldon Creed has the pole position for Sunday’s (Sept. 5) event at Darlington Raceway.

Creed took his No. 2 truck of GMS Racing to the win at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway two weeks ago.

ThorSport Racing’s Matt Crafton and Ben Rhodes rolls off second and third, respectively, while Stewart Friesen takes fourth. Carson Hocevar wheels his No. 42 Niece Motorsports truck from fifth.

Kyle Busch Motorsports pilot and regular season champion John Hunter Nemechek starts sixth and Austin Hill is seventh. Todd Gilliland, Chandler Smith and Zane Smith finish up the top 10 starters.

Driver’s and car owner’s finishing position (25% each), fastest lap from the previous race (15%) and rank in team owner points (35%) were weighted and added to set the lineup, with several playoff drivers starting up front.

The In It To Win It 200 airs on Sept. 5 at 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

Share this article