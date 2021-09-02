Charlie Kimball Driving for Foyt in IndyCar Finale

Charlie Kimball will drive the No. 11 for AJ Foyt Racing in the NTT IndyCar Series season finale at the Long Beach Street Course, the team announced Sept. 2.

Kimball previously drove the No. 11 for Foyt in 2021 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, finishing 22nd. He also failed to qualify for the team at the Indianapolis 500.

“I cannot wait to get back behind the wheel of an AJ Foyt Indy car mostly because I love racing,” Kimball said in a team release. “I am also excited to race on behalf of my long-time sponsor Novo Nordisk one more time this season at one of my favorite races.

“Working with the team at AJ Foyt Racing, both in and out of the cockpit, has been very rewarding and I look forward to continuing that work in Long Beach.”

Overall, Kimball has one IndyCar win, in the 2013 race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and six podium finishes.

Kimball has made eight starts at Long Beach, with a best finish of 10th in his most recent race there in 2018.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will take place on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. ET, with TV coverage provided by NBC Sports Network.

