Stock Car Scoop: Who Will Prevail at Darlington, Be Eliminated in the Round of 16?

It’s playoff time.

A 16-driver field has 10 weeks to battle for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship, and it all kicks off at Darlington Raceway this Sunday (Sept. 5) with the Cook Out Southern 500. What drivers will be among the first eliminated from the playoff field, and who will prevail at the Lady in Black this weekend? Will it be spring winner Martin Truex Jr., the dominant Kyle Larson or someone else? Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek ponder these questions and more.

