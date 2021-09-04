NASCAR Race Weekend Central
Brett Moffitt stands by his car at 2021 NASCAR Xfinity race at Pocono

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Brett Moffitt Out for Darlington Xfinity Race, Ty Dillon Filling In

by

Less than an hour before the green flag was set to drop on the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway, Ty Dillon hopped in the No. 02 Our Motorsports machine in place of Brett Moffitt for Saturday’s (Sept. 4) race.

Frontstretch‘s Zach Sturniolo was told by the Our stable that Moffitt was out for “medical reasons.”

Dillon has raced in six of the division’s 24 races this year, four of those with Joe Gibbs Racing and two with Our. With the latter, he recorded a seventh-place effort at Charlotte in May and a fifth-place finish at Atlanta in July. Those were in the No. 23; Saturday marks Dillon’s first time in the No. 02.

The Xfinity Series’ race at Darlington is set for 3:30 p.m. with coverage on NBC Sports Network.

