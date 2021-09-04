Justin Allgaier Crew Chief Allen Burdett to Miss Darlington Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Justin Allgaier‘s crew chief, Jason Burdett, will miss the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington due to COVID-19 protocols. Allen Hart, engineer for the No. 7 Chevrolet team, will fill in during Burdett’s absence.

The news was announced by JR Motorsports on Friday (Sept. 3) afternoon.

Engineer Allen Hart will fill in as crew chief for @J_Allgaier and the No. 7 @Breyers team this weekend @TooToughToTame. Jason Burdett will miss the event due to the COVID-19 protocols and CDC guidelines. pic.twitter.com/eadMY5nfwT — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) September 3, 2021

Allgaier will start fourth on Saturday (Sept. 4), and is comfortably in the playoffs in third place, so the change shouldn’t affect the team in any major way for the Xfinity Series playoffs when they kick off in two weeks. Allgaier did win the first Darlington Xfinity race of this season in May, so the team knows how to find victory lane at the historic South Carolina track.

