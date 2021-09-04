NASCAR Race Weekend Central
2017 Richmond NXS Jason Burdett Russell LaBounty NKP

(Photo: Russell LaBounty/NKP)

Justin Allgaier Crew Chief Allen Burdett to Miss Darlington Due to COVID-19 Protocols

by

Justin Allgaier‘s crew chief, Jason Burdett, will miss the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington due to COVID-19 protocols. Allen Hart, engineer for the No. 7 Chevrolet team, will fill in during Burdett’s absence.

The news was announced by JR Motorsports on Friday (Sept. 3) afternoon.

 

Allgaier will start fourth on Saturday (Sept. 4), and is comfortably in the playoffs in third place, so the change shouldn’t affect the team in any major way for the Xfinity Series playoffs when they kick off in two weeks. Allgaier did win the first Darlington Xfinity race of this season in May, so the team knows how to find victory lane at the historic South Carolina track.

