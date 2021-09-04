Kimi Raikkonen Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out for Dutch GP

Just days after Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Kimi Raikkonen announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2021 season, he was sidelined for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort by a positive COVID-19 test result.

The team announced the result on Saturday (Sept. 4), and Robert Kubica replaced Raikkonen in the car. Alfa Romeo also noted that Raikkonen started isolating in his hotel room immediately and was showing no symptoms.

Following the latest round of testing conducted in advance of the #DutchGP, driver Kimi Räikkönen has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kimi is displaying no symptoms and is in good spirits. He has immediately entered isolation in his hotel.

The team wishes Kimi a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/uqfsb1qz87 — Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) September 4, 2021

Kubica fell to 18th in qualifying, failing to advance out of the first round. He has one career F1 victory, coming in 2008 at Montreal, but hasn’t driven competitively in the tour since 2019.

Raikkonen’s best finish this season came at Baku, where he finished 10th. He ended up 18th at Spa last week.

The Dutch Grand Prix will get underway on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. ET with coverage on ESPN.

Share this article