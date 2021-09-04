NASCAR Race Weekend Central
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Grosser Preis Von Osterreich 2021, 2021 Austrian Grand Prix, 9th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from July 2 to 4, 2021 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria - Photo Joao Filipe / DPPI

Photo Joao Filipe / DPPI

Kimi Raikkonen Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out for Dutch GP

by

Just days after Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Kimi Raikkonen announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2021 season, he was sidelined for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort by a positive COVID-19 test result.

The team announced the result on Saturday (Sept. 4), and Robert Kubica replaced Raikkonen in the car. Alfa Romeo also noted that Raikkonen started isolating in his hotel room immediately and was showing no symptoms.

Kubica fell to 18th in qualifying, failing to advance out of the first round. He has one career F1 victory, coming in 2008 at Montreal, but hasn’t driven competitively in the tour since 2019.

See also
Kimi Raikkonen Retiring from Formula 1 at the End of 2021

Raikkonen’s best finish this season came at Baku, where he finished 10th. He ended up 18th at Spa last week.

The Dutch Grand Prix will get underway on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. ET with coverage on ESPN.

Share this article

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

I’m not interested, don't show this again

Frontstretch
0
Comment on this articlex
()
x