Best Seat at the Track: Zach Sturniolo Joins From Darlington

On this Labor Day race weekend, Jared Haas is joined by senior correspondent and editor Zach Sturniolo, who is on-site at Darlington Raceway.

The pair discuss the possibility of Denny Hamlin getting a fresh start in the playoffs after not winning in the regular season, as well as the repave of turn 2 and how it could impact the NASCAR Cup Series’ Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday (Sept. 5). To top it all off, they select their picks for the winner of this evening’s race.

