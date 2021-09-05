Landen Lewis Wins ARCA Pole at DuQuoin

Ahead of his second career ARCA Menards Series start, Landen Lewis won the pole for tonight’s Southern Illinois 100 at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds. It’s his first career pole.

Lewis finished seventh in his series debut this year at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

Lewis was 0.113 seconds faster than Ryan Unzicker. Unzicker will start second in his ninth appearance at DuQuoin, where he already has two top fives and six top-10 finishes. Unzicker earned his first ARCA victory in the 2020 race at the Springfield Mile.

Corey Heim rolls off third. He won the dirt race at the Springfield Mile earlier this season.

Points leader Ty Gibbs, who won the series’ most recent race at the Milwaukee Mile, starts fourth in his first time at DuQuoin.

In his first ARCA start since the 2019 DuQuoin race, Ken Schrader will start fifth. He has won at DuQuoin three times.

Will Kimmel, Taylor Gray, Toni Breidinger, D.L. Wilson, and Zachary Tinkle round out the top 10 starters.

Jesse Love posted the fastest time in the practice session, but neither he nor Kelly Kovski completed their qualifying lap, so they will start at the rear of the field.

ARCA Qualifying Results

The Southern Illinois 100 is slated to begin tonight (Sunday, September 5) at 9 p.m. ET with TV coverage provided by MAVTV and available on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

