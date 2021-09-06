NASCAR Stat Sheet: Denny Hamlin Delivers Darlington Victory

Darlington Raceway has always been unique. From the very beginning, it had a unique length and a shape all its own. Now on a schedule peppered with wide tracks that allow full throttle cornering, its narrow surface and unforgiving walls are about as different as anything you’ll see in a Cup Series race. All that is just fine with Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin picked up his first win of 2021 Sunday night, holding off a hard-charging Kyle Larson. It was the fourth Darlington triumph for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver but might be the most important one. After all, his three previous came after he had already visited victory lane at other places earlier in the year. As good as Hamlin has run this season, it seemed ludicrous that he could go winless. Yet, with every passing week, the notion got more and more plausible. Suddenly, Hamlin once again looks like a championship contender. It’s not like much has really changed, except that goose egg in the win column is gone.

Here are a few more notable numbers from Sunday night at Darlington.

36

Sunday’s race at Darlington was the 27th event of the 2021 Cup Series season, but it actually isn’t the latest point that Hamlin has picked up his first win. He narrowly avoided going winless in 2013, claiming the victory at Homestead in the final race of the year. Interestingly enough, that was the last time a driver won the season finale but not the championship.

1

Hamlin has been ultra consistent throughout his career, scoring at least one win in nearly every year of full-time Cup Series participation. Nearly, because he ran out of time in 2018. The lone winless season of his Cup tenure wasn’t a complete failure, as he did run well, finishing in the top five 10 times. Fortunately for the No. 11 team, 2021 winding up that way is no longer a possibility.

9

Seven of the top eight finishers were playoff contenders, but the night was far from kind to the other nine. None of that group finished higher than 16th and four of them didn’t finish at all. Kyle Busch, William Byron, Michael McDowell and defending champion Chase Elliott all watched the finish from the infield after crashes ended the night for each of them.

11

By finishing second, Larson picked up his 11th top-two result of the year. That’s an astonishing 40% of his starts in 2021, including a runner up result in both Darlington races.

955

Ross Chastain landed his third top five of the year, following Hamlin and Larson to the finish line. It was his first top five with McDonald’s as the primary sponsor and got the fast food giant close to ending that 955 race winless streak. The last time a car won with McDonald’s on the hood was Jimmy Spencer at Talladega in July 1994. This was the closest the golden arches have been to winning since Larson ran second at Chicagoland in 2019.

6

In the last eight races, Byron has finished 20th or worse six times, including 34th on Sunday. It’s a rapid and likely unwanted swing in momentum for the No. 24 team, which had only three showings outside of the top 20 in the first 19 events of the year.

15

Corey LaJoie didn’t earn his best career finish at Darlington, but he put on what may have been the most impressive race of his Cup Series tenure. LaJoie spent the majority of the race hanging around the latter half of the top 10 before slipping to 15th at the checkered flag. Still, LaJoie has to be pleased with the competitive evening in the Spire Motorsports entry on a track like the 1.366-mile Lady in Black.

9

Chris Buescher also had a solid Southern 500 outing, ending up ninth at the finish. It was the first top 10 for Buescher since the Coca Cola 600, and continues a bit of an upswing for the whole Roush Fenway team. Ryan Newman followed up his third-place finish last week at Daytona with a 14th in Darlington. Both drivers have finished in the top 20 multiple times over the past few weeks and appear to be running more competitively as the weeks go by.

