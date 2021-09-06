Stock Car Scoop: Which Playoff Drivers Are in the Most Trouble Leaving Darlington?

With the playoffs in full swing and Denny Hamlin claiming his first NASCAR Cup Series win of the season at Darlington Raceway on Sunday (Sept. 5), Adam Cheek and Bryan Nolen break down the Cook Out Southern 500 and all the misfortune that befell postseason competitors.

The duo discusses Hamlin’s title threat status despite just winning one race so far this season, which drivers should be the most worried about elimination after the Sunday night chaos and more as the series’ attention turns to to Richmond.

