Valtteri Bottas Joining Alfa Romeo in 2022

Valtteri Bottas will partner with Fred Vasseur and Alfa Romeo in 2022 on a multi-year deal in Formula 1, the team announced Sept. 6.

Bottas will replace Kimi Raikkonen, who will be retiring at season’s end.

In those five seasons for Mercedes, Bottas had recorded nine wins, 17 pole positions, 53 podiums and helped Mercedes earn four constructors’ championships.

“A new chapter in my racing career is opening: I’m excited to join Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN for 2022 and beyond for what is going to be a new challenge with an iconic manufacturer,” Bottas said in a team release. “Alfa Romeo is a brand that needs no introduction, they have written some great pages of Formula 1 history and it’s going to be an honor to represent this marque. The potential of the setup in Hinwil is clear and I am relishing the opportunity to help lead the team forward up the grid, especially with the new regulations in 2022 giving the team a chance to make a leap in performance.

“I’m grateful for the trust the team has put in me and I cannot wait to repay their faith: I’m as hungry as ever to race for results and, when the time comes, for wins. I know Fred well and I am looking forward to getting to know the rest of the team I am going to work with, building relationships as strong as the ones I have at Mercedes.”

Bottas has previous experience with Vasseur, winning the 2011 GP3 title with Vasseur’s ART Grand Prix team.

Share this article