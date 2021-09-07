Entry List: 2021 Federated Auto Parts Salute to First Responders 400

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond Raceway this Saturday night, Sept. 11, for race two of the Round of 16 in the 2021 playoffs.

The 0.75-mile short track will host to a 400-lap event that will feature 37 Cup Series entries. With no qualifying, all teams are automatically guaranteed an entry.

JJ Yeley marks the only change on the entry list from last Sunday’s (Sept. 5) Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. He returns to the seat of the No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet.

Justin Haley continues in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77, while BJ McLeod will drive his own No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports entry.

The event will be broadcast live Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. on NBC Sports Network.

