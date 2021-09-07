Entry List: 2021 Go Bowling 250

With two races left before the beginning of the 2021 playoffs, the NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Richmond Raceway this Saturday afternoon, Sept. 11.

The entry list for the 250-lap short track event features 41 drivers. With the absence of qualifying, Timmy Hill will not be able to compete on Saturday night based on owner points.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his annual return to NASCAR competition in the No. 8 Chevrolet, fielded by his own race team, JR Motorsports. Richmond is the site of Earnhardt’s most recent win in NASCAR competition, coming in the spring of 2016.

The usual driver of the No. 8 Chevy, Sam Mayer will pilot the No. 99 Ford for BJ McLeod Motorsports.

Brett Moffitt is looking to return to the No. 02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet after missing last Saturday’s (Sept. 4) event at Darlington Raceway due to medical reasons. Alongside him in the team’s stable is Patrick Emerling, who will make his third start of his Xfinity career and second of 2021 in the Our No. 23. He placed 31st at New Hampshire Motor Speedway earlier this year.

John Hunter Nemechek makes his second Xfinity start of 2021 in the No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota. He placed 32nd with the team earlier this year at Dover International Speedway.

Josh Berry hops back into an Xfinity car via the No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet. It will be his first race in the series since Michigan International Speedway. Ty Gibbs returns to Xfinity competition in the No. 54 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing and is looking for his fourth Xfinity win of 2021.

Akinori Ogata returns for his second Xfinity start of his career and first since 2018. The Japanese driver will pilot the No. 52 Means Motorsports Chevrolet, replacing Gray Gaulding.

Stephen Leicht makes his fifth start of 2021 with Hattori Racing Enterprises in the No. 61 Toyota.

Spencer Boyd pilots the No. 90 Chevrolet for DGM Racing this weekend in his third Xfinity Series start of 2021.

Saturday afternoon’s event will be live on NBC Sports Network at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Share this article