Kyle Busch Fined $50,000 for Safety Violation at Darlington

Kyle Busch has been fined $50,000 for a safety violation while entering the garage area following a wreck during last weekend’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR announced Sept. 7.

After being involved in an incident with Austin Dillon that ended with the Toyota driver hitting the inside wall and taking heavy damage on lap 125, Busch drove back to the garage area. While doing so, he ran over several orange cones and turned into the garage area at a high speed.

“It was a situation that could have been bad. Fortunately nobody got hit or anything like that,” NASCAR svp of competition Scott Miller said on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio. “It all worked out, but putting people in harm’s way for no reason is something we take seriously.”

Should Kyle Busch be called to the NASCAR hauler for this? pic.twitter.com/uONT02RugP — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 5, 2021

The fine comes from a safety violation, actions detrimental to stock car racing and violating the NASCAR member conduct guidelines.

No points penalty was announced for the playoff-contending No. 18 team.

Busch has not made a public statement regarding the fine on social media at this time.

