NASCAR Race Weekend Central
Austin Cindric during the New Holland 250 at Michigan International Speedway, 8/21/2021 (Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Austin Cindric Begins on Xfinity Pole at Richmond

by

Austin Cindric begins on the NASCAR Xfinity Series pole at Richmond Raceway this weekend.

He brought home a third-place finish last week at Darlington Raceway to come within one point of first place AJ Allmendinger in the standings.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Harrison Burton joins Cindric on the front row, while Darlington winner Noah Gragson begins third. Kaulig Racing’s Justin Haley is fourth and Gragson’s JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier rounds out the top five.

Jeb Burton begins sixth, Jeremy Clements starts seventh and Allmendinger is eighth. Myatt Snider and Michael Annett complete the top 10 in the lineup.

See also
Xfinity Breakdown: Gragson Ends Winless Drought at Darlington, Playoff Cutline Tightens

As expected, the No. 13 MBM Motorsports entry of Timmy Hill did not qualify.

The following performance based categories were calculated and added to set the lineup: Driver’s and car owner’s finishing position (weighted 25% each), fastest lap from previous race (15%) and team owner points ranking (35%).

Xfinity Lineup for Richmond

The Go Bowling 250 airs on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.

Share this article

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

I’m not interested, don't show this again

Frontstretch
0
Comment on this articlex
()
x