Austin Cindric Begins on Xfinity Pole at Richmond

Austin Cindric begins on the NASCAR Xfinity Series pole at Richmond Raceway this weekend.

He brought home a third-place finish last week at Darlington Raceway to come within one point of first place AJ Allmendinger in the standings.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Harrison Burton joins Cindric on the front row, while Darlington winner Noah Gragson begins third. Kaulig Racing’s Justin Haley is fourth and Gragson’s JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier rounds out the top five.

Jeb Burton begins sixth, Jeremy Clements starts seventh and Allmendinger is eighth. Myatt Snider and Michael Annett complete the top 10 in the lineup.

As expected, the No. 13 MBM Motorsports entry of Timmy Hill did not qualify.

The following performance based categories were calculated and added to set the lineup: Driver’s and car owner’s finishing position (weighted 25% each), fastest lap from previous race (15%) and team owner points ranking (35%).

The Go Bowling 250 airs on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.

