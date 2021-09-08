Brandon Brown Adds TradeTheChain.com and SENT Sponsorship for 3 Races

Brandon Brown’s No. 68 will be sponsored by TradeTheChain.com and SENT in three NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Brandonbilt Motorsports announced Sept. 8.

The cryptocurrency companies first joined the team last week at Darlington Raceway and will return for Saturday’s race at Richmond Raceway, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway event on Sept. 25 and at Kansas Speedway on Oct. 23.

With this announcement comes the news that the No. 68’s primary sponsorship is sold out for the rest of 2021. Two other sponsors are yet to be named.

“I am so excited to formally announce that the rest of our season is sold out and that we’ve brought on two great partners with TradetheChain.com and SENT,” Brown said in a team release. ‘This is huge for a team like ours which now allows us the opportunity to upgrade our equipment, increase our staff and make us that much more competitive. Getting to work with Alex Mascioli, Ryan Gorman, and their team has been phenomenal because they have a passion for motorsports and want to be competitive, just like we do.”

Brown is the second driver to be paid in cryptocurrency, as Landon Cassill landed Voyager sponsorship in June. Baby Doge Coin also climbed aboard Brown’s car in a couple of races.

“I personally feel like this is the beginning of a great partnership as it’s bringing a newer market to the NASCAR fanbase with the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies,” Brown continued. “This partnership was brought together by a culmination of being as active as we are on the racetrack as well as off of it in the social media and marketing realms and I think that TradeTheChain.com and SENT really bring the same level of excitement and passion to the crypto market that we do to the racing industry, so I think that this partnership is going to be a great fit.”

NXS takes on Richmond on Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports Network.

