NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Induction Ceremony Set for January

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will be honored with an induction ceremony in January 2022, NASCAR and the Hall of Fame announced Sept. 8.

The events were originally set for the beginning of this year but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are now scheduled for Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 20-22, 2022.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Mike Stefanik and Red Farmer are the inductees. Also, Ralph Seagraves receives the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

“We are thrilled to celebrate these legends’ significant accomplishments and contributions to NASCAR alongside their families, friends and fans,” Winston Kelley, executive director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, said. “The decision to postpone was very difficult but the right thing to do. With the planned evolution from five to three inductees with the Class of 2021, NASCAR and the NASCAR Hall of Fame teams saw an opportunity to take a fresh look at our schedule of events for Induction Weekend and are excited about what we have created. It’s always a special time for each honoree and their families and friends and will be a truly memorable weekend for our fans and guests alike.”

Earnhardt earned 26 Cup Series victories and two Xfinity Series championships; he was awarded 15 straight Most Popular Driver awards. He’s set to run at Richmond Raceway in the NXS this weekend.

Stefanik was a seven-time NASCAR Whalen Modified Tour champion and tallied two more titles in the K&N Pro Series East. He has the most Modified wins, top fives, top 10s and poles.

Farmer was named one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers in 1998 in the league’s first 50 years.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Oct. 7. The Induction dinner and ceremony is set for Jan. 21, 2022.

