Robert Kubica to Continue to Sub for Kimi Raikkonen in Italian GP

Robert Kubica will continue to substitute for Kimi Raikkonen in this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix in Formula 1, as Raikkonen has not been cleared to race, Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN announced Wednesday (Sept. 8).

Raikkonen was diagnosed with COVID-19 just before the Dutch Grand Prix last week. Kubica gained one position to finish 15th in his first race with Alfa Romeo.

The F1 veteran competed in 76 events from 2006-2010 for BMW Sauber and Renault before returning in 2019 with ROKIT Williams Racing. He’s earned one victory at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal in 2008. Additionally, Kubica has 12 career podiums and has a highest finish of fourth in the points standings in 2008.

Raikkonen recently announced he would retire at the end of the season after a 19-year career. He’s earned 21 wins and 103 podiums; he currently sits 17th in the standings.

Valtteri Bottas will jump from Mercedes to Alfa Romeo, while George Russell goes to Mercedes in 2022.

The race at Monza is set to air on Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

Team Statement ahead of the #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/TBXPhCSHlD — Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) September 8, 2021

