NASCAR Race Weekend Central
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Grosser Preis Von Osterreich 2021, 2021 Austrian Grand Prix, 9th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from July 2 to 4, 2021 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria - Photo Joao Filipe / DPPI

Photo Joao Filipe / DPPI

Robert Kubica to Continue to Sub for Kimi Raikkonen in Italian GP

by

Robert Kubica will continue to substitute for Kimi Raikkonen in this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix in Formula 1, as Raikkonen has not been cleared to race, Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN announced Wednesday (Sept. 8).

Raikkonen was diagnosed with COVID-19 just before the Dutch Grand Prix last week. Kubica gained one position to finish 15th in his first race with Alfa Romeo.

The F1 veteran competed in 76 events from 2006-2010 for BMW Sauber and Renault before returning in 2019 with ROKIT Williams Racing. He’s earned one victory at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal in 2008. Additionally, Kubica has 12 career podiums and has a highest finish of fourth in the points standings in 2008.

See also
Kimi Raikkonen Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out for Dutch GP

Raikkonen recently announced he would retire at the end of the season after a 19-year career. He’s earned 21 wins and 103 podiums; he currently sits 17th in the standings.

Valtteri Bottas will jump from Mercedes to Alfa Romeo, while George Russell goes to Mercedes in 2022.

The race at Monza is set to air on Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

Share this article

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

I’m not interested, don't show this again

Frontstretch
0
Comment on this articlex
()
x