Podcast: Ryan Blaney on Darlington Chaos, Rebounding at Richmond

After losing brakes at Darlington, Ryan Blaney‘s playoffs aren’t off to the best start. But thanks to his back-to-back wins entering the postseason, he’s in solid position as the circuit heads to Richmond Raceway. The Team Penske driver joins Davey Segal this week to discuss the chaotic Southern 500, why Richmond hasn’t been good to him over the years and why he thinks that luck will turn around this weekend. Plus, how much longer can/should we call him “YRB” and does he like the nickname?

Adam Cheek joins Davey to recap the wild and wonderful Southern 500 from Darlington, including the plethora of playoff contenders running into issues, why the race saw so much attrition, the 750-horsepower package and more. They also look ahead to Richmond this weekend, give their picks and more.

Share this article