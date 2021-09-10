Callum Ilott Adds 2 Races to 2021 IndyCar Schedule

Callum Ilott will pilot the No. 77 of Juncos Hollinger Racing for the remainder of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, the team announced Sept. 10.

Ilott, the 23-year-old from Cambridge, England, will make his IndyCar debut at Portland International Raceway this weekend, as previously announced.

Ilott will now have the final two races of the season at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and the Long Beach Street Circuit added to his calendar.

“On top of starting my debut weekend in the NTT IndyCar Series with Juncos Hollinger Racing, we will also be finishing off the championship together,” Ilott said in a team release. “Let’s see what we can achieve in the next couple of weeks at some awesome circuits.”

“The entire Juncos Hollinger Racing organization is thrilled to keep Callum Ilott on board for all three races to finish off the NTT IndyCar Series season,” JHR team owner Ricardo Juncos said. “We are looking forward to a great debut as a team tomorrow on track and to build on each session throughout the next few weeks.

“Callum brings a great deal of talent, and we have all been working hard together over the past few weeks to build our program, so it feels great to carry this relationship as a team for the rest of the season.”

The Grand Prix of Portland will take place on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m. ET, with TV coverage provided by NBC.

