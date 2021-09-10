Stock Car Scoop: Can Dale Earnhardt Jr. Return to Victory Lane at Richmond?

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond Raceway for the Federated Auto Parts 400 on Saturday (Sept. 11) night, the second race of the playoffs’ Round of 16. Denny Hamlin got his first win of the year last week, and that No. 11 team is heading to a track the driver’s won at multiple times. Could he get his second victory in as many races, and could Dale Earnhardt Jr. score a win in the Xfinity Series race earlier in the afternoon? Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek will have these answers for you and more.

