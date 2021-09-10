Kurt Busch Loses 4 Pit Crew Members for Richmond Due to COVID Protocols

NASCAR Cup playoff driver Kurt Busch will be without all but one of his regular pit crew members Saturday night (Sept. 11) at Richmond Raceway due to COVID 19 contact tracing protocols.

Busch’s No. 1 team will be without front tire changer Cory Baldwin, tire carrier Jeremy Kimbrough, rear tire changer Steve Price and jackman Josh Appleby.

The only regular crew member who will be active is the fueler, Milan Rudanovic.

Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass reported the news.

Pit crew members from Busch’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Ross Chastain will take their place. Chastain’s No. 42 Chevrolet will now be serviced by a combination of crew members from Corey LaJoie‘s No. 7 team and Quin Houff‘s No. 00 team.

Busch finished sixth in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway to open the playoffs. He enters Saturday’s race fourth in the playoffs standings, 26 points above the cutoff.

Kurt Busch has one of the best over-the-wall crews this yr but four members of that crew, all except fueler, are out for Richmond b/c contact tracing protocols. Ganassi will replace them w/members of Chastain crew. Chastain will have a mix of crew members who were on 00/7. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 10, 2021

