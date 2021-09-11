NASCAR Race Weekend Central
BSATTAdamCheek

Graphic: Jared Haas

Best Seat at the Track: Adam Cheek Joins From Richmond

by

Jared Haas previews the weekend action with Adam Cheek, who is live at Richmond Raceway.

The pair discuss if Kevin Harvick‘s fifth-place finish at Darlington Raceway is a turnaround for the No. 4 team’s season. Additionally, they consider whether tonight’s (Sept. 11) NASCAR Cup Series race will be chaotic or calm, as some drivers will need to perform well to advance in the playoffs.

Finally, they pick who will win the Federated Auto Parts Salute to First Responders on Saturday.

 

Share this article

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

I’m not interested, don't show this again

Frontstretch
0
Comment on this articlex
()
x