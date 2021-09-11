Best Seat at the Track: Adam Cheek Joins From Richmond

Jared Haas previews the weekend action with Adam Cheek, who is live at Richmond Raceway.

The pair discuss if Kevin Harvick‘s fifth-place finish at Darlington Raceway is a turnaround for the No. 4 team’s season. Additionally, they consider whether tonight’s (Sept. 11) NASCAR Cup Series race will be chaotic or calm, as some drivers will need to perform well to advance in the playoffs.

Finally, they pick who will win the Federated Auto Parts Salute to First Responders on Saturday.

