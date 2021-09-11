Noah Gragson Strikes Again at Richmond, Scores Back-to-Back Xfinity Wins

After winning last week at Darlington Raceway, Noah Gragson scored his second straight NASCAR Xfinity Series win in the Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway Saturday (Sept. 11).

Justin Haley was second, while Camping World Truck Series regular John Hunter Nemechek scored a third — his best Xfinity finish since the fall Bristol Motor Speedway race in 2019. Justin Allgaier, who won the last two races at Richmond, started near the front and faded to outside the top 20 by the end stage one. However, Allgaier slowly climbed up through the field with a fourth-place finish. Riley Herbst rounded out the top five.

The rest of the top 10 was Daniel Hemric, Ty Gibbs, Brandon Brown, Harrison Burton and Jeb Burton, who overcame losing power and 2 laps to finish 10th.

The biggest-name driver in the race was Dale Earnhardt Jr., who’s in the 2021 Hall of Fame class. Having last raced in 2020 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Earnhardt made early contact with Josh Williams. Earnhardt drifted up into the No. 92 car off of turn 2, which made Williams loose. Later in the race, Earnhardt was in prime position to take advantage of fresh tires but sped on pit road. Earnhardt did not make up as much ground and ended up with a 14th-place finish.

Early on, AJ Allmendinger took the lead on lap 46 after passing polesitter Austin Cindric. Allmendinger and Cindric were separated by one point coming into today’s race. Allmendinger looked to score well at a track that he has not performed well in the past and almost lost a playoff point during stage one.

After pitting during the competition caution for fresh tires, Tommy Joe Martins passed Allmendinger for the lead with less than 10 laps to go in the stage. On the final lap of stage one, Martins approached the No. 66 of David Starr through turns 3 and 4. As the Nos. 16 and 44 approached the green-and-white checkered, Starr’s car broke Martins’ momentum enough, allowing Allmendinger to win the stage.

Martins had his luck turn bad after his second-place finish at the end of stage one. After a slow pit stop, Martins spun off of turn 2 with contact with the No. 90 of Spencer Boyd. Martins’ afternoon went from bad to worse as he smacked the wall on the restart with 20 laps to go and ended up 37th.

The middle portion of the race turned into a Joe Gibbs Racing playground as Daniel Hemric and Ty Gibbs both led several laps.

There was a close call around lap 147 with the No. 74 car of CJ McLaughlin. After starting the race many laps down with engine issues, McLaughlin returned to the track several laps down. While coming off turn 2, McLaughlin slowed to come onto pit road, right into the path of Jade Buford. The No. 74 spun but avoided contact with the wall and other cars. Gibbs secured the stage 2 win under caution.

Tire strategy was the main storyline as the cautions changed up the race. When the caution came out for Bayley Currey spinning off of turn four on lap 170, playoff-hopeful Ryan Sieg started the strategy split by pitting while everyone else stayed out on the track. Harrison Burton took the lead after Gibbs spun the tires on the restart. After 10 green flag laps, Landon Cassill stalled his car for the sixth caution of the day. Many of the front runners, including Burton, Gibbs and Noah Gragson, took the opportunity to take tires. Burton worked through the traffic and took the lead on lap 193.

For the last 25 laps, cautions were abundant. Akinori Ogata and Williams spun together into turns 1 and 2 to bring out the caution with 26 laps to go. Leader Harrison Burton and other drivers pitted for tires, even if the tires were older and scuffed. Allmendinger, Cindric and Brandon Jones did not pit.

Gragson positioned himself right during the final restart of the day. The win was not secured yet as Justin Haley had fresher tires and was closing in, but needed another lap to pass the No. 9. Gragson scored his fourth career Xfinity win.

Xfinity has one more race before the playoffs are set which will be next week for the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 17).

