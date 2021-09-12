Alex Palou Wins in Portland, Retakes INDYCAR Point Lead

Alex Palou won Sunday’s (Sept. 12) Grand Prix of Portland to claim his third win of 2021 and regain the NTT IndyCar Series points lead in the process. Alexander Rossi finished second with Palou’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate and fellow championship contender Scott Dixon taking the final podium spot.

Both Palou and Dixon suffered a turbulent race start. Contact with Felix Rosenqvist sent Dixon hurtling into Palou’s lane, who narrowly avoided contact between them. Both drivers missed turn 1 as a result yet were left to restart toward the rear of the field once the race resumed.

In victory lane, Palou noted his frustration with race control over their decision.

“I don’t know what IndyCar was thinking about,” Palou said. “You avoid an accident and they put you in the back.”

However, the No. 10 team stayed focused and steadily worked their way back through the pack. Their reward? A 25-point lead in the standings with two races remaining.

“We kept our heads down,” Palou said. “We knew that the race was really long … strategy was amazing.”

The first-lap, first-turn chaos left Pato O’Ward in control of the race with Graham Rahal in hot pursuit. Rahal eventually inherited the lead during pit cycles, but would lose it after an untimely caution left Rahal and much of the top half of the field on a less-than-ideal fuel-saving strategy.

The final two restarts of the day put Rossi in position to challenge Palou for his first win since 2019. Unfortunately for him, Palou’s cunning reactions on restarts won the day, leaving Rossi to settle for a second-place finish. Dixon proved to be a non-factor in the race’s final two stints, finishing three seconds adrift of Palou.

Following the podium finishers home, Jack Harvey enjoyed a strong run of fourth after leading earlier in the race. Championship challenger Josef Newgarden earned solid points in fifth while Rosenqvist wound up sixth. Marcus Ericsson, Colton Herta, Scott McLaughlin and Rahal rounded out the top-10 finishers.

For Rahal, the race was a disappointment after looking set to win the race midway through.

The NTT IndyCar Series returns Sunday, September 19th for the Grand Prix of Laguna Seca. Television coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

Share this article