Stock Car Scoop: Is Martin Truex Jr. Peaking at the Right Time?

The NASCAR Cup Series headed to Richmond Raceway for the Federated Auto Parts 400 on Saturday (Sept. 11). On the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, it was Martin Truex Jr. emerging with the win over his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates.

There’s just one race left in the Round of 16 for this year’s Cup playoffs and seven races left until the Championship 4. With the victory, is Truex peaking at the right time? Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek take a closer look at whether the No. 19 team is a true title contender. Plus: which driver below the cutline should be the most concerned heading into a weekend of short track racing in Thunder Valley?

