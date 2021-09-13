Entry List: 2021 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the annual night race on the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile.” Thunder Valley will play host to the final race of the Round of 16, as four drivers’ title hopes will be dashed following 500 laps.

Thirty-eight cars are entered for the event, meaning all will race, barring any entry list additions.

James Davison returns to the No. 15 Chevrolet for Rick Ware Racing after Joey Gase piloted the car at Richmond Raceway.

JJ Yeley is set to make his seventh start of 2021 for RWR in the No. 51 Nurtec ODT Chevrolet. Yeley also appeared in this past weekend’s race at Richmond.

Garrett Smithley’s in the No. 53 car.

David Starr will appear with MBM Motorsports in the No. 66 The Naked Market Toyota for the fourth time this season. It will be Starr’s second start in four races.

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Entry List

The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race is scheduled to take the green on Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.

