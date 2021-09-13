Entry List: 2021 Food City 300

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers head to Bristol Motor Speedway for the final race of the regular season. Drivers outside of the cut line will have one more opportunity to punch their playoff ticket.

Forty cars are entered for 41 spots. Based off of points, Timmy Hill will not make the race in the No. 13 MBM Motorsports Toyota.

Brett Moffitt returns to the seat of the No. 02 Fr8Auctions Chevrolet for MBM Motorsports. Moffitt missed the past two races due to an illness.

After filling in for Moffitt, Ty Dillon shifts to Our’s No. 23 Hometown Lenders Chevrolet for his ninth start of 2021.

Colby Howard is listed to drive the No. 15 of JD Motorsports this week.

Brandon Gdovic is set to make his first start since New Hampshire Motor Speedway in July for Sam Hunt Racing. Gdovic will pilot the No. 26 Snap Mobile.Shop Alternate Toyota in his sixth start of the season.

Sage Karam gets the call for the second time from Jordan Anderson Racing after making his stock car debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in August. Karam will strap into the No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet.

Gray Gaulding’s in the No. 52 of Means Motorsports.

Ty Gibbs will be in the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing for the second consecutive week. The race will mark Gibbs’s 14th start of the year.

For the fourth time in 2021, Spencer Boyd will run in the Xfinity Series, this time driving the No. 90 Chevrolet for DGM Racing for the second time.

Stefan Parsons returns to Xfinity in the No. 99 of BJ McLeod Motorsports; he last competed at Nashville Superspeedway in June.

Food City 300 Entry List

Xfinity drivers will take the green flag on Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.

Share this article