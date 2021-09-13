Entry List: 2021 UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will conclude the Round of 10 at The Last Great Coliseum at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Forty-one trucks are entered for 40 spots. Due to points exclusion, Norm Benning’s No. 6 Chevrolet will not make the race.

Howie DiSavino III returns to Jordan Anderson Racing’s truck for the fourth time in 2021. DiSavino III will pilot the No. 3 KEES Vacations/Bud’s Chevrolet.

Xfinity Series regular Colby Howard is scheduled to make his second truck appearance of the year. He will drive the No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet for CR7 Motorsports.

Taylor Gray, brother of NCWTS regular Tanner Gray, will make his third appearance of 2021 for David Gilliland Racing. Gray will climb behind the wheel of DGR’s No. 17 Ford.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standout Doug Coby will make his truck debut for GMS Racing in the No. 24 Mayhew Tools Chevrolet.

Josh Berry hops in the No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. entry.

Sam Mayer will return to the series of tailgates in the No. 32 Camping World Chevrolet for Bret Holmes Racing. It will be Mayer’s fifth start of the season.

CJ McLaughlin will appear in the No. 33 Toyota for Reaume Brothers Racing for the first time since Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Lawless Alan is back with Niece Motorsports in the No. 45 AutoParkIt.com Chevrolet. It will be Alan’s seventh start of 2021.

Drew Dollar returns to Kyle Busch Motorsports’s No. 51 Sunbelt Rentals Toyota for the first time since Nashville Superspeedway.

Clay Greenfield trades in running his own truck to drive the No. 11 Toyota for Spencer Davis Motorsports. It will be his second start of the year.

Parker Kligerman joins the Truck Series for the ninth time this season in the No. 75 of Henderson Motorsports.

Unoh 200 Entry List

Truck drivers are set to take the green on Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

