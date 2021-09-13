Ty Dillon Returning to Our Motorsport’s No. 23 at Bristol

Ty Dillon will return to the seat of an Our Motorsports car at Bristol Motor Speedway, this time in the No. 23 Hometown Lenders Chevrolet, the team announced on Monday, Sept. 13.

Dillon has competed in a substitute role for the past two races in the No. 02 Chevrolet for Brett Moffitt, who had been dealing with an illness. Dillon brought home an 11th last week at Richmond Raceway.

The Food City 300 will mark Dillon’s fifth start with the team, as well as his ninth Xfinity start of 2021. His best finish thus far was a fifth at Atlanta Motor Speedway in July.

Overall, Dillon has four top fives and eight top 10s at Bristol in the NXS.

Moffitt will return to the No. 02 Chevrolet for the first time since Daytona International Speedway in August.

The race at Bristol airs Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.

